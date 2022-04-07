Join Fountain Hills Community Services for Eggstravaganza, sponsored by Carol Goyena with MCO Realty, at Golden Eagle Park this Saturday, April 9, from 8 to 10 a.m.
Watch as hundreds of kids scramble to pick up over 15,000 eggs stuffed with candy and other prizes. Held on the ball fields at Golden Eagle Park, this event is a family-friendly way to begin the spring season. Hoppy Bunny will serve as Master of Ceremonies and will be available for hugs and pictures throughout the event.
Eggstravaganza is open to children up to eight years old and they must be accompanied by an adult. Arrive early, as the egg hunt main event starts promptly at 9 a.m. There will be three fields designated for specific age groups including ages 0-3 on Field #4, ages 4-8 on Field #3, and kids eight and under with siblings on Field #2. In the event of inclement weather or poor field conditions, this event will be rescheduled for the following Saturday on April 16.
In addition to the popular egg scramble, visitors can visit with the Fountain Hills Fire Department, which will have trucks to climb on and firefighters to show the kids their gear. No event would be complete without inflatable bouncers to play on. Local church groups will provide crafts and games and Kiwanis will be cooking pancakes for visitors to purchase.
For more information or additional questions, visit FountainHillsAZ.gov/SpecialEvents or contact Linda Ayres, recreation manager, at layres@fountainhillsaz.gov.