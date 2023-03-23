2023 Eggstravaganza - IG Post - 3

Join Fountain Hills Community Services for Eggstravaganza, sponsored by Carol Goyena with MCO Realty, at Four Peaks Park this Saturday, March 25, from 8 to 10 a.m. Watch as hundreds of kids scramble to pick up over 15,000 eggs stuffed with candy and other prizes.

Held on the ballfields at Four Peaks Park, this event is a family-friendly way to begin the spring season. Hoppy Bunny will serve as Master of Ceremonies and will be available for hugs and pictures throughout the event.