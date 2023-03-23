Join Fountain Hills Community Services for Eggstravaganza, sponsored by Carol Goyena with MCO Realty, at Four Peaks Park this Saturday, March 25, from 8 to 10 a.m. Watch as hundreds of kids scramble to pick up over 15,000 eggs stuffed with candy and other prizes.
Held on the ballfields at Four Peaks Park, this event is a family-friendly way to begin the spring season. Hoppy Bunny will serve as Master of Ceremonies and will be available for hugs and pictures throughout the event.
The event is open to children up to eight years old, who must be accompanied by an adult. Arrive early, as the Egg Hunt main event starts promptly at 9 a.m. There will be two designated areas for specific age groups, ages 0-3 and ages 4-8.
Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis Club will sell pancakes, sausage links and refreshments for those looking to grab breakfast or a snack at the event.
In addition to the hunt, the Fountain Hills Fire Department will be there with their truck. And why not let the kids get some “eggsercise” on some inflatable bouncers? Then, before you “eggsit,” be sure to check out some hard to beat crafts provided by the Fountain Hills Library and local church groups.