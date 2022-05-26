Amanda Jacobs has not been on the job very long, but in her first presentation to Town Council on May 17, the Town’s Economic Development Director highlighted efforts to attract new small businesses and keep existing ones thriving.
Jacobs said it is unusual to bring up residential development in regard to economic development, but she said the opening of The Havenly is an indication that new residents are a key element to a thriving economy.
She also mentioned a couple of other businesses new to town. Honor Health recently opened its urgent care center on Palisades Boulevard at La Montana Drive. The primary care element of that facility is expected to open soon.
Mathnasium, a private math tutoring franchise, opened on Avenue of the Fountains, as well as a couple of beauty services additions, Lash A Gogo and with a new name, FH Hairstudio (formerly Parkview Hair Salon).
According to Jacobs there are several small businesses coming soon to town. Those include Dutch Bros. coffee, Manny’s at Park Place (a men’s clothing store), Spacefit and Veeta’s Vegan.
Also, A to Z Reruns has relocated within town, as has Desert Title and Tag MVD Services.
Jacobs has been walking the downtown area since she arrived earlier this spring. As a result of input from business owners she has begun working with the Chamber of Commerce to develop a business retention and expansion program, which will include regular discussions with business owners to get their ideas and learn their needs. Jacobs’ office is also teaming up with the Chamber to launch a social media and print advertising campaign urging residents to “shop local.”
Jacobs is continuing efforts to market and advertise Fountain Hills as a tourist destination with print advertising in national and Canadian publications as well as event placement for Spring Training baseball, the Waste Management Phoenix Open and PHX Mesa Gateway Airport.
The Town is also working with several groups in promoting economic development including the Arizona Association for Economic Development, Arizona Small Business Association, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC).
Jacobs was asked by Vice Mayor Gerry Friedel if GPEC had developed any good leads for businesses looking to relocate from other states. She said in most cases the square footage required for those type of businesses is far greater than is available in Fountain Hills.
Mayor Ginny Dickey suggested Jacobs work with the East Valley Partnership for businesses looking for smaller space options.
In response to a question from Councilman Alan Magazine about the impact of the nationwide worker shortage on getting business to Fountain Hills. She said she is working with the Chamber on assessing that issue adding that there is some difficulty with the perception that Fountain Hills is “so far out there.”