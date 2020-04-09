Fountain Hills residents who look forward to attending the annual community Easter Sunrise Service in Fountain Hills Park will be able to attend from the comfort of their own home this year or beautiful outdoor setting of their choice, thanks to a collaboration between the Fountain Hills Ministerial Association and FountainHillsLive.com.
“In these most uncertain of times, there is one that is certain and that’s the promise of Easter,” Dori Wittrig, president of the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association (FHCCA) said. “ And one of the most beautiful events held each year in Fountain Hills is the 6 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service in [Fountain] Park. We are happy to partner with the Ministerial Association of Fountain Hills to provide the Easter Sunrise Service, virtually, on Sunday morning.”
A link to the service will be posted on ilovefountainhills.org and on the FountainHillsLive Facebook page on Sunday morning.
Churches involved in the Ministerial Association include Calvary Chapel Fountain Hills, Christ Church Fountain Hills, Community Church of the Verdes, Desert Creek Fellowship, First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, Fountain Hills Christian Center, Harvest Bible Chapel, Joy Christian Community Church, North Chapel Bible Church and Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
FountainHillsLive.com operates as a nonprofit organization under the FHCCA umbrella. A faith-based listing, which includes links to area places of worship, can be found in the COVID-19 Resources section of the website.