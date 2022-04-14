The Fountain Hills Ministerial Association is hosting its traditional Easter Sunrise Service April 17 at 6 a.m. at the amphitheater in Fountain Park.
“Each year, the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association holds an Easter Sunrise service at the Fountains Hills amphitheater,” said Pastor Clayton Wilfer of JOY Christian Community Church. “It’s a beautiful way to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus. Together we proclaim with all other Christians around the world. He is risen! He is risen indeed!”
Local pastors who will be participating in services this Easter morning include: Pastor Rick Ponzo, Calvary Chapel Fountain Hills; Pastor Keith Pavia, Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills; Dr. Cathy Northrop, Community Church of the Verdes; Pastor Rod Warembourg, Desert Creek Fellowship; Pastor Tony Pierce, First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills; Pastor Bill Good, First Presbyterian Church of Fountain Hills; Pastor Clayton Wilfer, JOY Christian Community Church; Pastor Jeff Teeples, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church; and Pastor John Koczman, Trinity Lutheran Church.
The FHCMA is an association of pastors who hold to the essential beliefs and teaching of Christianity which are found in the Holy Scriptures, expressed by Apostle’s Creed. They stand and work together for the sake of Jesus Christ and His gospel.
Seating is around the amphitheater and those attending are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs.