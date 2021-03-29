After deliberations between the Christian Ministerial Association of Fountain Hills and Town officials, it has been decided that the annual Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Fountain Park.
The virtual service also will be held, being available online beginning at 6 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 4.
The in-person service also begins at 6 a.m. The public is invited. The event in the park gets underway with the welcome message by Pastor Jeff Teeples of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
The Desert Creek Worship Team will then perform two songs, followed by the scripture ready by Pastor Clayton Wilfer with Joy Christian Community Church.
Pastor Rick Ponzo with Calvary Chapel will provide the main sermon entitled “On the Road.”
Pastor Rod Warembourg with Desert Creek Fellowship will deliver the prayer.
The Desert Creek Worship team will perform the closing hymn, followed by the benediction by Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Pastor Bill Good.
Pastor Tony Pierce with First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills will share information about the Good Samaritan Fund and conduct the offering following the benediction.
Up until last Saturday, the Ministerial Association had planned and determined how to do the Sunrise Service virtually. After several conversations between the association and the town, plans changed to include the outdoor service.
The Easter Sunrise Service has always been held at Fountain Park. Due to the COVID-19, the event in 2020 was held online. Because of changing restrictions, it was decided this year’s services could be held outside.
Pastor Rick Ponzo said the outdoor service will not be as elaborate as it has been in the past, but people will be pleased to be able to meet together for the service.
Ponzo said the virtual service will give those who are unable to get to the park the opportunity to enjoy an Easter service. It is a prerecorded program, so it is not a live rendition of the park’s event. The website also will provide a way for parishioners to donate to the Fountain Hills Good Samaritan Fund.
Area churches are holding a variety of services for Holy Week through April 4. Services will include Maundy Thursday and Good Friday events in advance of Easter Sunday. Palm Sunday services were held March 28.
Check with individual churches or see their ads in The Times for additional information.