Extended Hands Food Bank will have its collection truck at Saturday’s Market Place.
Director David Iverson said the truck will be collecting food for Easter dinners, as well as cash or check donations.
Requested items include hams, potatoes, green beans and other articles for Easter dinners. The food bank also needs children’s popular food, such as peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese and fruit rollups. Money donations can be dropped off at the Noble Bread booth.
The April 2 Market Place runs from 8:30 to noon behind Smith Family Chiropractic.