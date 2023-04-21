Fountain Hills Community Services Department and Republic Services invite the public to join the fun for the Town’s annual ReCycle ReCreate Earth Day Celebration this Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Community Center.
The event is open to all ages and will feature a variety of craft projects using recycled products.
Families can compete against one another in the cardboard fort contest. The goal is to create the most amazing cardboard fort. The competition is limited to 10 families with each registered family having up to five members. At least one parent must participate. Preregistration is required, visit fountainhillsaz.gov/rec.
Craft activities include milk jug face, water bottle mobile, paper airplane contest, dog toys to donate to the Humane Society (adjacent to Fountain Hills library), garden planting using a recycled cup and a bird feeder.
EPCOR Water and Republic Services will have booths for fun activities, prizes and education.
There will also be a food truck at the party.
Winners for the recycled art contest will be announced and winning entries will be on display. Republic Services will have cash prizes for first and second place in each of four age groups.