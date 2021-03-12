After postponing the 2020 event, the Town of Fountain Hills will hold its Residential Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, April 24, in the Community Center parking lot at 13001 N. La Montana Dr. from 9 a.m. to noon.
Recyclable materials include a wide range of e-waste such as computers, computer monitors, copiers, faxes, telecommunication equipment, medical equipment (no bio-waste), household batteries, video recorders, cameras, cable TV boxes and a variety of other electronic equipment.
CFL bulbs and fluorescent tube light bulbs for disposal are also being accepted.
For a complete list of accepted items, go to fh.az.gov/345/Electronics- Recycling-Events.