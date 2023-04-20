The always popular Town of Fountain Hills Residential Electronics Recycling Event is on Saturday, April 22, in the Fountain Hills Public Library parking lot, located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr., from 8 a.m. to noon. Vehicles will enter the drop-off event from El Lago Boulevard.
Recyclable materials include a wide range of e-waste such as computers, computer monitors, copiers, faxes, telecommunication equipment, medical equipment (no bio-waste), video recorders, cameras, cable TV boxes and a variety of other electronic equipment. No lightbulbs or batteries accepted.