Governor Doug Ducey has issued an order to implement “enhanced physical distancing” measures in the effort to battle the coronavirus, COVID-19.
In an announcement on Monday, Ducey said effective at the end of business on Tuesday, March 31; he is directing Arizona residents to “stay home.”
“Arizona shall institute a ‘stay home, stay healthy, stay connected’ policy that promotes physical distancing, while also encouraging social connectedness. This builds on actions the state has already taken, and further memorializes some already in effect, to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our citizens,” an executive order issued by Ducey states.
He said the measures are “unique to Arizona” in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. He is asking people to stay at home except for necessary trips. However, Ducey said he is also encouraging residents to get out and enjoy the Arizona weather, but exercise proper distancing.
He also emphasized that grocery stores and pharmacies are not closing. He urged people to make a single weekly trip to the grocery store to get a week’s worth of needs.
Ducey also said restaurants will continue to be able to offer takeout service.
At a press conference on Monday, Ducey said he is calling for the enhanced distancing measures on the advice of Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.
Ducey’s press conference came after he received several letters urging him to take more drastic measures to stem the spread of the virus.
Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey was one of nine Arizona mayors signing a letter urging Governor Doug Ducey to issue a “shelter in place” order for Arizona residents. The letter was signed Monday, March 30.
“In acknowledgment of recent empirical findings that support social distancing as an effective mechanism by which to slow the spread of COVID-19, we as mayors representing millions of vulnerable Arizonans fervently urge Governor Ducey to issue a Stay-At-Home order for the state,” the letter states. “We understand that public health officials in Arizona have already recommended the Governor issue a Stay-At-Home Arizona order immediately and we would like to know why the Governor has not followed that recommendation.
“Arizona must not squander the opportunity to learn from the unfolding events in our sister states and immediately formalize a statewide Stay-At-Home order to ensure that we pursue every avenue to #flattenthecurve of this devastating pandemic.”
Dickey joined the mayors of El Mirage, Flagstaff, Guadalupe, Phoenix, Superior, Tolleson, Tucson and Winslow.
The mayors were not alone in urging Ducey to issue the stay-at-home order. On Monday, 100 members of the clergy of the Valley Interfaith Project, along with faith and congregational leaders throughout Arizona signed a similar letter.
“The urgency is mounting by the hour. We call for a life-saving stay-at-home order today,” the letter from the interfaith group states. “Our faith traditions teach us that human life has a value far beyond markets and other considerations. We also look to the medical science, which clearly states that early action is essential to stop the spread of COVID-19. Both our faith and the science tell us that the time for equivocation is long past.”
The Maricopa County Medical Society also wrote urging Ducey to issue the decree.