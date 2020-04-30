Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has order an extension of his Executive Orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic until Wednesday, May 15.
On Wednesday, April 29, the governor outlined some slight modifications to his previous “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” orders.
Under the modified order, retail businesses currently not operating can begin curbside pick-up on Monday, May 4, followed by expanded in-person operations on Friday, May 8, as long as they implement social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor or the Arizona Department of Health Services. This updated guidance applies to the act of selling goods, not services.
“Arizona’s focus has been protecting public health and slowing the spread of COVID-19 —and this approach is working,” Governor Ducey said in remarks during a press conference. “Physical distancing is making a difference. We’re slowing the spread. The last thing we want to do now is undo these gains.
“[Wednesday’s] announcement continues Arizona’s calm, steady approach while taking new steps to breathe life into our small businesses. Arizona is eager to reenergize our economy, and we will continue to take a gradual, step-by-step approach that’s guided by data and public health.”
Ducey said he plans to allow restaurants to reopen for dine-in services during the month of May. A date for the opportunity will be announced later.