The Fountain Hills Drug Prevention Coalition wants to send a strong message in the community prior to upcoming significant events such as high school prom, graduation and the summer months.
It will host a symposium tomorrow evening, Wednesday, April 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m. to address drugged/drunk driving – the laws, the consequences, the potential for tragedy.
It will be held at the FHUSD Learning Center.
The target audience is local teens and their parents, as well as other community members.
As an extra incentive to attend, a special drawing will be held at the event’s conclusion so one individual will depart with a $2,000 scholarship for college or a tech school upon graduation from Fountain Hills High School.
Each individual will receive a drawing ticket as they arrive and the winning ticket will be pulled when the symposium ends.
There will be a host of speakers, including interim Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney, FHHS Principal Chris Hartmann, Sheriff’s Office representative, criminal and defense attorney Tait Elkie, Municipal Judge Robert Melton and others.