The Fountain Hills Drug Prevention Coalition wants to send a strong message in the community prior to upcoming significant events such as high school prom, graduation and the summer months.
It will host a symposium Wednesday, April 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m. to address drugged/drunk driving – the laws, the consequences, the potential for tragedy.
It will be held at the FHUSD Learning Center.
The target audience is local teens and their parents, as well as other community members.
“We are hoping to draw more than 200 people to this symposium,” said Mike Scharnow, the coalition’s executive director and Town Councilman. “With prom set for April 30, it’s important we get the word out concerning driving under the influence.”
As an extra incentive to attend, a special drawing will be held at the event’s conclusion so one individual will depart with a $2,000 scholarship for college or a tech school upon graduation from Fountain Hills High School.
Each individual will receive a drawing ticket as they arrive and the winning ticket will be pulled when the symposium ends.
“I want to thank coalition board member Dwight Johnson and the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation for the contribution to enable this fantastic scholarship opportunity,” Scharnow added.
There will be a host of speakers, including interim Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney, FHHS Principal Chris Hartmann, Sheriff’s Office representative, criminal and defense attorney Tait Elkie, Municipal Judge Robert Melton and others.
“Please come and hear the latest on teen alcohol laws, consequences and what you can do as a student or parent,” Scharnow continued. “With the legalization of marijuana, for example, many think it’s OK to get high and then get in the car.
“Same with having a couple of drinks and driving.
“But the laws and the potential consequences say otherwise.”
The coalition was formed in 2009 to reduce youth substance abuse in the communities of Fountain Hills and Fort McDowell. For additional information, visit fhcoalition.org.