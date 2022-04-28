National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be this Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to turn in unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal at the Town Hall parking lot, 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
Put pills in a clear plastic bag. Do not drop off sharps, liquids or creams.
Do not flush these items in the toilet.
The event is sponsored by the Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Fountain Hills Sanitary District.