National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is coming again this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to turn in unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal at the Town Hall parking lot, 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
Put pills in a clear plastic bag. Do not drop off sharps, liquids or creams. Do not flush these items in the toilet.
The local event is sponsored by the Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Fountain Hills Sanitary District.
A recent haul from the permanent drop-box located in Town Hall totaled 70.2 pounds of unwanted drugs turned over in the span of about a month. With winter residents coming back to town, Take-Back Day is a great time to clean out those drug cabinets and help keep the community safe.