The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has a permanent prescription drug drop box located in Town Hall, giving community members an easy way to dispose of their unneeded or unwanted medications.

The drop box got a lot of use over the summer, with locals still making good use of the service. According to a report during the Sept. 8 meeting of the Fountain Hills Coalition, nearly 150 pounds of unwanted/unneeded/expired pills were delivered over the past couple of months.