Waste

The Town of Fountain Hills is holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste [HHW] event on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot at Fountain Hills High School, located at 16100 E. Palisades Blvd.

The HHW event allows residents of Fountain Hills to properly dispose of old paint, gasoline, solvents, pesticides, herbicides, cleaners, batteries and other hazardous materials.