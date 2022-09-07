During preparations for the summer monsoon each year the Town Public Works Department clears out what are described as “drop basins” at wash approaches to community streets.
This year there have been some concerns expressed regarding the standing water left in these basins following a storm. They might be potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.
In an email to The Times, Juli Hilz expressed concern.
“The town dug large pits by washes in town – I assume to mitigate flooding across the streets, but they have created a drowning hazard with unfenced standing water and a mosquito breeding ground,” Hilz said. “If we had an unfenced green pool we would be fined.”
Public Works Director Justin Weldy has responded to concerns with a statement.
“A Sediment Drop Basin (sometimes called a wet pond, wet detention basin, or storm water management pond [SWMP]), is an artificial pond located in the upstream portion of Town washes at low-flow street crossings,” Weldy said. “It is used to manage stormwater runoff and reduce sediment deposits on roadways and provides protection for road users. During monsoon season, it will often times have a pool of water.
“The Sediment Drop Basin is designed to direct stormwater to groundwater through permeable soils. As this process is taking place, the storm water may be temporarily stored for up to 72 hours after a storm event. If after 72 hours the water remains in the Sediment Drop Basins, staff will begin pumping the water downstream.
“Given the number of Sediment Drop Basins and frequency of storm events, this process may take up to two weeks after the most recent storm event.”