Construction began last week on the realignment of the driveway into the Civic Center parking lot off El Lago Boulevard.
Staff has determined that the driveway leading to and from El Lago on the south side of the Community Garden is too narrow. It causes line-of-sight issues for motorists and an unsafe environment for pedestrians.
This capital improvement project will relocate the current driveway to the west and provide unencumbered access for larger vehicles and a safe walking path. Due to potential concrete shortages, this work may last into the summer. The outside westbound lane on El Lago Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
For access to the Community Garden, Fountain Hills Library, Fountain Hills Community Center, and L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center, alternative entry uses the driveways off La Montana Drive.