The Town of Fountain Hills has begun work on a project to improve access to a downtown parking lot. The project is included in the capital improvement budget for the current fiscal year.
The project is construction of a driveway from Avenue of the Fountains directly into the parking lot east of Town Hall.
This project not only provides better access to designated public parking, but also provides better security for the law enforcement parking lot on the east side of Town Hall. It will also reduce traffic conflicts with apartment residents using access from Verde River Drive.
The parking lot was built on town-owned property by the developer of the Park Place apartments to provide adequate parking for residential visitors and business patrons. Currently the parking area is underutilized.
There was $90,000 designated in the capital budget for this project.
Visus Construction is the contractor, which is working simultaneously on drainage improvements at the front entry to the Community Center. This is part of the Community Center renovation work ongoing this summer.
A separate Civic Center access project is also planned at the south end of the complex off El Lago Blvd. This project would relocate the driveway into the library parking lot from El Lago. The current configuration of the drive makes a 90-degree turn at the south end of the Community Garden and causes frequent awkward traffic conflicts with other vehicles and pedestrians, according to staff.
This change would make the turn off El Lago directly into a parking lot corridor and eliminate the turn. The space used by the existing driveway can be used if needed for garden expansion.
Staff has included $175,000 in the capital improvement budget for this work.