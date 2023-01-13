Car shows inevitably feature some very unusual and exotic machinery, but Concours in the Hills in Fountain Hills will have the newly launched Drako Dragon SuperSUV in attendance at the show on Saturday, Feb. 4. With 2,000 horsepower, 0-60 mph acceleration in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of over 200 mph, the Drako Dragon is sure to turn heads.
“American entrepreneurs Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand have created the next level in world-beating Super SUV performance and handling,” reads a press release from Concours organizer Peter Volny. “Designed by a leading Italian design studio, the Dragon utilizes four electric motors, one dedicated to each wheel, with an advanced electronic control system to ensure precise control and ultimate handling and safety. The most powerful and fastest production hyper-luxury SUV in history, Drako Dragon leverages the latest technologies to transform the entire experience of driving.”