There is a delay in completion of the roundabout intersection at Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive due to a change in design.
Town staff asked the engineering consultant to re-design the southwest (Post Office) corner of the interchange, according to Town Manager Grady Miller.
He told The Times that staff had concerns about the right-hand turn from the Avenue to southbound La Montana due to the proximity of the pullout for the mailbox drop-off along La Montana.
Currently work on the project has stopped while the engineers prepare new cost estimates for completion of the project.
The contractor removed the concrete curbing already in place for the turn.
Initial paving has been done for a portion of the roundabout and the northbound La Montana to eastbound Avenue of the Fountains turn has been open to traffic, as well as the westbound lane on Avenue of the Fountains through the intersection. Traffic signs have also been installed.