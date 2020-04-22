Contractors have begun work on the Town of Fountain Hills pavement management program for the season, which will include mill and overlay and reconstruction of asphalt in the downtown area.
Crews were out last week doing work on manholes and water valves to allow for the pavement milling, which began Monday, April 20.
The milling work began on Avenue of the Fountains eastbound between La Montana and Saguaro Boulevard. Traffic restrictions will be announced as work continues.
The pavement project this year includes most of the downtown streets between Palisades and El Lago between Saguaro and La Montana. There is also work scheduled on residential streets south of the downtown and east of Fountain Hills Boulevard.
M.R. Tanner Contractors has the contract for the work. The town has further details on the project at fh.az.gov under public works, pavement projects.