The spring series of Concerts on the Avenue of the Fountains continues this Thursday, April 13, with the band, The Black Hole, and solo artist Ritchie Fliegler.
The series is being presented by the Sonoran Lifestyle Team at REMAX Sun Properties and Fountain Hills Community Services. Concerts will continue weekly on Thursdays through April.
Enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains with the evening concert series from 6 to 8 p.m. Organizers say the concerts will showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s taste. Each evening will have an acoustic musician and a band. Yard games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents available for self-guided art walk tours.
Pack a picnic or enjoy dining at one of the restaurants on the Avenue. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. This free entertainment at all the concerts is suitable for the whole family.
Solo musicians will perform at Nichols Plaza in front of the MCSO parking lot. The bands will perform at the fountains in front of Sofrita.
The schedule is as follows:
*April 20: Band, Lucas Brown and the Nights Watch; Solo, Kailin Kentigian.
*April 27: Band, Chuck Hall Band; Solo, Dave Clark.