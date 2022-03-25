The message is pretty simple: To live in harmony with the wildlife of the desert, don’t feed them.
Amy Burnett, Arizona Game & Fish Department information and education program manager, made a presentation to the Town Council on March 1 discussing wildlife that interfaces with the community from the surrounding desert.
Burnett focused on two of the common critters that like to visit Fountain Hills, coyotes and javelina. She noted that these are just two of the wildlife species found in town where deer, rabbits and bobcats frequently drop by. She emphasized that it is against the law in Arizona to feed wildlife (birds and tree squirrels are excepted).
Although there have been wildlife incidents in the past including attacks and bites, there have been no concerns recently.
Critters are attracted by their basic needs of food, water and shelter – all of which are readily available in town, according to Burnett. She added that in spite of its desert interface Fountain Hills is not unusual when it comes to wildlife visitors. She showed photos of coyotes walking around the urban streets of Phoenix and other Valley cities.
Javelina, also known as Collared Peccary, have a reputation for being irritable. They have poor eyesight, are fearful of humans and hate dogs – all canids, actually, including coyotes and wolves. Javelina will eat just about all flora.
“If you plant it – they will come,” Burnett said.
That makes it all the more difficult when trying to keep them out of the yard. They will get into garbage, quail blocks and they love Halloween, with all the pumpkins sitting around.
Residents should also check for leaky irrigation or dripping garden hoses because Javelina will roll in the mud. And keep the garage door closed and secure garbage cans.
In 2016 Game & Fish removed 13 Javelina in Fountain Hills and they were put down. This came after a woman was seriously injured by an attack near Panorama and Quail Ridge drives.
Keep dogs on a retractable leash, be aware to avoid encounters and turn and walk the other way – don’t run. Clap hands to scare them away.
Coyotes are highly adaptable animals. They easily live within developed and urbanized areas.
“We have created an artificial oasis (with development),” Burnett said.
Coyotes do not normally attack people. They are small-animal predators, so small domestic dogs or cats may become prey. They get used to being fed by people so they can be difficult to relocate.
“Remove the attractants or more will come,” Burnett said. “Keep your yard clean, repair irrigation leaks and don’t leave food out.”
Managing wildlife takes an entire community, Burnett said. She said residents should not tolerate neighbors feeding animals either. Feed reports in Fountain Hills are on the increase. Incidents can be reported anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 1-800-352-0700. There is a $300 fine for feeding animals.
Burnett had an idea for how to chase wildlife from a yard. Mix a solution with water and about 10% ammonia, then load it into a “Supersoaker.”
“The better you understand wildlife, the better you can live with them,” Burnett said.