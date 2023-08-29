Over the last few months, Foster Your Future (FYF) has received a few donations from local organizations that have gone on to help aging-out foster young adults struggling with homelessness.
Fountain Hills Gives gave $500, the Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis Club gave $2,000 and SBC Fountain Hills provided kitchen appliances and laptops.
“Thank you to all our private donors and larger community organizations as well as amazing volunteers,” FYF Co-Founder Ginny Paulsen said, who works strictly with the 18 and older young adults who have exited the foster care system. There are many individuals that FYF has helped through the donations of local community members and organizations, one of which is currently a senior at Arizona State University named Ugo Eze.
Eze is a young foster care adult studying international trade at ASU. According to Paulsen, Eze’s FYF mentor is Carol Carranza, who is helping him prepare for job interviews.
“Carol [Carranza] took him on a smart shopping trip [and] FYF purchased a handsome interview suit. Carol continues to work with him on resume building and interview skills,” Paulsen said. “He is also helped financially as he progresses through this degree each month of $500 with his passing grades and [thrifty] spending on [his finances].”