To continue the tradition, a Christmas tree is being placed on Avenue of the Fountains to honor first responders as part of the Town’s holiday decorations.
Last week, Fountain Hills Rotary Club welcomed Josh and Karen Logan, owners of Guardian Training & Consulting. They were presented with a check of $1,000 from the Rotary Club of Fountain Hills in support of their non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Guardian First Responders, which raises funds for the Fountain Hills First Responder Christmas Tree and awareness to first responders.
The First Responder Christmas Tree is made possible with donations from clubs, businesses and individuals wanting to show support for first responders. This year, Josh and Karen Logan are raising $8,000 for the cost to erect and light the tree, and any donations above $8,000 will be donated to Under the Shield, a stress coaching program that provides mental wellness services and proactive training to first responders and their families.
This is a passion project for the Logans, both former law enforcement, who last year raised $10,000 in a matter of six weeks for the Guardian First Responder Christmas Tree.
“That was all because of the community. They came out in droves,” Josh said.
In an effort to spur donations, Josh and Karen are selling tickets to a fundraising dinner at Batchelor’s Pad BBQ. Each ticket will provide one meal and one soft drink, well-drink or beer from Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, along with access to Guardian’s innovative simulator, which will be on hand for a fun-filled evening of competition.
The dinner is on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Batchelor’s Pad BBQ, 13407 N. La Montana Dr. There are only 100 tickets available, and ticket cost is $100.
“The First Responders Christmas tree is a non-profit effort whose mission is to recognize the unselfish efforts of police, firefighters and paramedics who put themselves on the front lines of dangerous and traumatic situations every day on our behalf with little concern for personal safety,” said Lina Bellenir, spokesperson for the tribute committee in a 2019 interview with The Times. “No words seem adequate to express our admiration for these brave individuals who run towards danger to save lives.”