First Responders.JPG

To continue the tradition, a Christmas tree is being placed on Avenue of the Fountains to honor first responders as part of the Town’s holiday decorations.

Last week, Fountain Hills Rotary Club welcomed Josh and Karen Logan, owners of Guardian Training & Consulting. They were presented with a check of $1,000 from the Rotary Club of Fountain Hills in support of their non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Guardian First Responders, which raises funds for the Fountain Hills First Responder Christmas Tree and awareness to first responders.