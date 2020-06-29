The Town of Fountain Hills has reached out to Kern Entertainment LLC, organizers of events like the Balloon Glow and Fourth at the Fountain, to invite them to be a part of the community’s upcoming 50th anniversary celebration in December.
“I could not think of a more spectacular way to celebrate this incredible milestone,” said Phyliss Kern.
This event is set to take place on Dec. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Fountain Hills. Kern said the evening will begin with the Stroll in the Glow along Avenue of the Fountains, with local shops and restaurants staying open to accommodate visitors. The third annual Balloon Glow will begin at 7 p.m. along Saguaro, in front of Fountain Park. Kern said this will “create the beautiful ambiance we have come to love and expect for this gorgeous display.”
With the Fourth at the Fountain event being cancelled this year, a fireworks display is now being planned to cap off the big night on Dec. 5.
With six months to finalize details, Kern said her organization is raising $10,000 to supply the balloons, stage and DJ. Anyone looking to take part, be it individually, as a club, business or organization, may make donations payable to Kern Entertainment LLC. Include a note for “Stroll in the Glow” in the memo line.
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to 16742 E. Parkview Avenue #3, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. For questions or more information, call 602-309-5034.
“If we all come together, we can make this 50th anniversary event unforgettable and something we can be proud of and worthy of our incredible community,” Kern said.