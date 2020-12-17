The One Meal at a Time program is still active in Fountain Hills, giving donors an opportunity to contribute gift cards from local restaurants to the Extended Hands Food Bank.
According to organizer Nicole Perkins, donations through the program have continued throughout the pandemic, allowing One Meal at a Time to donate 120 gift certificates from Senor Taco ($15 each) and 120 gift certificates from Euro Pizza ($12 each) to the local food bank in order to support families in need.
Perkins hopes to see the program continue to draw support in the coming weeks in an effort to provide additional meals to those in need through the holidays. The program doubles as a way to provide support to local participating restaurants.
Local restaurants looking to participate may contact Perkins through the Fountain Hills Community Foundation via email at info@fountainhillsgives.com. Residents can learn more and contribute to One Meal at a Time by visiting fountainhillsgives.com/one-meal-at-a-time.
Tax-deductible donations can also be made by check and mailed to Fountain Hills Community Foundation, re: One Meal at a Time, PO Box 18254 Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.