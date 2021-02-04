Love in the time of COVID can be tricky.
But former resident Kimberly Iverson (who happens to be the daughter of Extended Hands Food Bank founder and director, David Iverson) has found a way to spread love despite the pandemic.
For the past several years, her foundation, The Bucket List Foundation, has offered a special outreach for Valentine’s Day.
Called “Bucket of Love,” Iverson and her volunteers fill galvanized buckets with usable items and present them to residents in long-term care facilities, and specifically to seniors.
The buckets can include chocolates, tissues, lip moisturizer and other handy items. A favorite of all the recipients is a handmade card by children under 18.
“The cards are really special,” Iverson said. “Seniors just love them.”
This year, Buckets of Love will be distributed to facilities in Mesa, Phoenix and at Fountain View Village in Fountain Hills.
A total of 507 buckets will be given away. In the past, buckets have been given to individuals directly, but this year will be different.
“We really don’t think we’ll be able to go inside the facilities [because of COVID-19 restrictions], but we will still deliver the buckets to each facility, and their staffs will distribute them,” Iverson said.
She said the hard thing about this year (in addition to not being able to visit with the residents) is funds.
“We do need donations,” Iverson said. “Buckets are $6 apiece. At the moment, we have raised $1,000, so we need another $2,000.”
Iverson’s plea for funding didn’t come easy. She was reluctant to ask about whether she could talk about needing donations.
“Another challenge is our website,” she said. “At the moment people can’t donate online. We still have a mailing address, and people can send checks, but donating online is so common and easy. We just don’t have time to fix the website right now.”
To donate to the Bucket List Foundation, send checks to 10810 N. Tatum Blvd., #102, Phoenix, AZ 85028. For more information about the Bucket List Foundation, visit bucketlistfoundation.org.
Iverson started the foundation in 2011. It is likened to Make-A-Wish, but it is for seniors. The foundation is a volunteer-driven charity. She said the foundation has not been as active in the past few years because she has had a number of other projects. She is a hospice RN with Banner Hospice.
She also has four children and a household to run.
“This past year has been challenging,” she said. “But fortunately, we are beginning to ramp up activities for the foundation. We have a new board of directors and plan to move forward with our mission.”
To date, Iverson said the foundation has granted more than 90 wishes to seniors.
“We intend to get much more active,” she said. “We have some solid business people on the board, and we are determined to do more in the community.”