The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time annual “funraiser” Holiday Mart 2022 isn’t limited to just a few weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Santa’s elves have been working since the beginning of the year to collect and sort piles of boxes Fountain Hills residents have already donated.
Holiday Mart is the River of Time’s second largest fundraiser and donations help to ensure the continued operations of the museum.
Back to coordinate the 2022 event are the sister team of Sharon Hunter and T. Kay Bertoldi. They began to sort through the 2021 Holiday Mart items that were left and recruiting donations from the community. Whitestone Reit Property Management has provided a discounted storage area large enough to allow the museum to continue to collect donations until the sale.
Gently used holiday décor, wreathes and a variety of Christmas trees will be restored and displayed in the Museum/Library lobby and on the museum patio from about the Nov. 14 through Dec. 17. Prices are deeply discounted on mostly high-quality items.
Holiday Mart items will be accepted throughout the year and can be donated by contacting Sharon Hunter at srhunter17@cox.net.
The River of Time is now open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.