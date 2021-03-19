The FH Market Place will hold a donation event for the Fountain Hills Extended Hands Food Bank this Saturday, March 20, in the parking lot of Smith Family Chiropractic.
The food bank truck will be on-site during the Market Place from 8 a.m. to noon. Donations of canned and dry goods can be placed in the truck. For those who would like to give a cash or check donation, those may be dropped off at the Noble Bread stand at the Market Place.
The food bank is in need of all items for children like cereals, peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna, macaroni and cheese, snacks, etc. They are also preparing for the upcoming Easter holiday. Any hams or refrigerated items can be left at the Noble Bread stand and will be placed inside until pickup.