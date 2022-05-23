Dwight Johnson, President of the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, surprised Ginny Paulsen, CEO of Foster Your Future, with an increased annual donation for the organization of $20,000 at FireRock Country Club recently.
Johnson met with Paulsen to receive additional information about Foster Your Future, a nonprofit organization that is based in Fountain Hills.
“I was greatly impressed by learning how Ms. Paulsen has impacted 18-year-old (and older) previous foster children for the past seven years,” Johnson said. “It was heartwarming to observe the passion and drive Ms. Paulsen has put into this program. And to see that she and her husband personally fund almost a third of the program’s annual expenses was amazing. After going over her extensive business plan and financials, this was an easy decision to increase our financial support.”
The Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation rewards organizations who have demonstrated strong growth, outreach, diversity and remain focused on their mission, according to Johnson. Each nonprofit funded must continue to reflect superior performance every year to receive renewed funding.
“We have worked hard to have our 27 mentors trained and in place to serve our 27 young adults who are presently in the program,” Paulsen said. “And this $20,000 donation will go a long way in helping us have a stellar year of impact. I continue to be amazed by the generosity of individuals and organizations in our beautiful Town of Fountain Hills. So many community members give freely of their time and financial support to do such great things for those in need.”
To learn more about Foster Your Future, visit FosterYourFuture.Org or call 602-478-5850.