In combination with the Four Peaks Daughters of the American Revolution, Fountain View Village will host a book drive throughout the month of July to collect books to donate to local Little Free Libraries in Fountain Hills.
Residents can drop off books in the box outside of Fountain View Village, 16455 E. Avenue of the Fountains.
Based in Hudson, Wis., the Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community of readers by giving everyone free access to books. Located on all seven continents and in all 50 states, there are more than 100,000 little free libraries that provide 24-hour access to books for different communities, according to Margaret Aldrich, Director of Communications. People of all ages can be involved in this project.
“There are a lot of ways to get involved with the Little Free Library organization,” Aldrich said. “One is to share a book at a Little Free Library in your community. You can find the libraries using the world map on our website (littlefreelibrary.org). You can also start your own library in your community, and you can participate in our many programs.”
The organization has different projects to help promote diversity, literacy and community engagement. “Read in Color” is a somewhat new initiative started by the organization to promote diverse books and perspectives on racism and other social injustices. People can support this program by continuing to read diverse books to increase one’s own understanding, empathy and inclusion.
The “Impact Library” program is used by the organization to provide no-cost libraries to rural or urban communities where books are most needed. People can help support this program by donating to the organization on its website.
Fountain View Village focuses on connecting their residents with the community through different programs throughout the year. They have programs that focus on all topics to help them grow in the future, reflect on the past and enjoy the present.
“We try to connect people so that the residents feel they're contributing to the community,” said Darcy Righello, director of resident programs. “I think it's important for all of us to connect in person. Our community is so small that to be able to do something and see your work making a difference is so rewarding.
“In this world, many people want to feel like they’re doing something for others, and we're reaching out.”
The Four Peaks Daughters of the American Revolution and Fountain View Village have worked together on other volunteer opportunities and projects in the past. The two organizations wanted to come together once again to find a safe way to volunteer. They decided on starting this book drive to promote the goals of the Free Little Library organization in the town of Fountain Hills.
“Having connections in the community make it feel smaller,” said Viree Byrne, chapter regent for the Four Peaks Daughters of the American Revolution. “When you have bonds in a community like Fountain Hills, we can foster opportunities to help one another for the greater good.”
For more information about Four Peaks Daughters of the American Revolution, visit fourpeaks.arizonadar.org.