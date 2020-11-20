This Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Fountain Hills Market Place, residents have an opportunity to help some local small businesses and also the Extended Hands Food Bank, which will have a donation truck available at the venue.
“So, before you come over to get your fresh eggs from Boyd’s Farm or your fresh bread from Noble Bread, check your own food supplies and see if you can donate,” reads a statement from organizers. “They need anything and everything. Please donate some canned goods, boxed items, cereals, pasta, peanut butter, mac and cheese; really, anything from your pantry. They will also take any donations from the Market Place like eggs, jellies, bread, microgreens, cookies, pasta sauces and more.”
This event is timed in order to give Extended Hands a final push before the Thanksgiving holiday. The truck will be in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon and the Market Place is open from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
The Fountain Hills Market Place is located in the Smith Family Chiropractic back parking lot at 11673 N. Saguaro Blvd.