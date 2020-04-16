From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 3, a steady stream of cars pulled into the parking lot at The Fountains with donations for the church’s Interfaith Food Drive. By the end of the day, over 5,000 pounds of food (and over $3,000 in donations) had been collected for local Extended Hands Food Bank.
“I’m always overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Fountain Hills and the surrounding areas,” Extended Hands’ Executive Director, David Iverson, said. “It’s much appreciated!”
Iverson also pointed out that a typical box that clients take home weighs about 70 lbs. So the donated 5,000 lbs. of food will help feed over 70 families.
Organizers want to once again thank the various churches, organizations and individuals who took part, including New Journey ELCA Lutheran, Church of the Ascension, Beth Hagivot Chavura, The Fountains United Methodist Church, Islamic Speakers Bureau of Arizona, Fountain Hills Baha’i, The Fountain Hills Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and all the people of Fountain Hills for participating.
Thanks were also offered to socially-distanced volunteers including Denise Regeski, Mike Garten, Nancy Garten, Shelly Baumgardner, Doug Downey and Ellie Huchison.