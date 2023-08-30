Materials

Donated materials stockpiled at the Sycamore Wash location include boulders and rock for rip-rap material. (Independent Newsmedia/Bob Burns)

Since soon after incorporation more than 30 years ago the Town of Fountain Hills has accepted and stored donated construction materials for its own use, resulting in savings totaling in the millions of dollars, according to Town Public Works Director Justin Weldy.

“Early on the Town Engineering Department recognized the value of the materials and began the long-range planning process,” Weldy told the council in a presentation at its Aug. 22 regular meeting. In doing so, the department started preparing site plans where the materials would be stored.