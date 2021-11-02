The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale McKee Branch will once again be an official drop-off location for Treats for Troops. This November will be the third year that the Mary Ellen and Robert McKee Keystone/Torch Club service program has collected Halloween candy for the national non-profit, Soldiers’ Angels.
Every Halloween, some kids collect more candy than they can eat, and some adults over-buy candy at the store. Don’t let it go to waste and end up in the trash. Last year, the McKee Branch collected over 500 pounds of excess Halloween candy.
The candy is shipped to deployed service members across the globe, and Angel volunteers give candy to veterans in VA hospitals across the country. The Keystone/Torch Club members will weigh, package and raise funds to ship the candy out of Fountain Hills.
Soldiers’ Angels was founded in 2003 by a mother of two American soldiers. The national 501(c)3 non-profit hosts annual collection drives to support brave men and women who have served our country.
“When you are deployed to a combat zone, there are many comfort items you may go without for an extended period of time,” Soldiers’ Angels CEO and President Amy Palmer said in a press release. “Receiving care packages from home is a wonderful and unexpected surprise. The joy these service members get from opening a package of treats from home is immense and has a profound impact on their morale. The same can be said for veteran patients in VA hospitals.”
The collection drive will run from Nov. 1-24, and the McKee Branch will accept candy from 2 to 6p.m. The Branch asks that candy not be left outside the building unattended.
Stop by the branch at 14065 N. Del Cambre Ave. to drop off candy. For questions or additional information, call the branch at 480-344-5400 or head online to SoldiersAngels.org/TreatsForTroops.