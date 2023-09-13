From road repair to sidewalk installations, electrical work, flooring replacement and even photography and facilities cleaning, the Town of Fountain Hills wants to use local talent first. However, many local businesses are unaware of these projects or haven’t registered with the Town to be eligible for bidding.
To ensure the Town of Fountain Hills uses the best-qualified businesses to provide specified work or products in a fiscally responsible manner, the Town uses a “request for proposal” process. The RFP, RFQ (request for qualifications), and bid process provide the Town with a complete background of a company to help determine the best-qualified vendor for a particular project.