Fountain Hills is known as one of the dog-friendliest places in Arizona.
That reason, in part, is due to Desert Vista Park, home to the local off-leash dog park. The dog park turns 20 this year.
According to the Association of Dog Owners Group (ADOG) website, Desert Vista Dog Park is the first official dog park in Arizona. ADOG soon will sign a formal agreement to serve as the official liaison to the dog park.
MCO donated the property for Desert Vista Park, and a number of volunteers went to work to create an off-leash park within Desert Vista. They also initiated ADOG to bring awareness to the dog park, as well as a group of animal lovers to share ideas, concerns and information.
Located off Saguaro Boulevard and Desert Vista Desert Vista Park also includes a playground, skate park and the town’s main soccer fields, which were funded by the town in 2009.
Improvements at the dog park have been provided primarily by members of the Association of Dog Owners Group (ADOG). Those volunteers have added snake- and toad-fencing around the entire perimeter of the dog park. They have put up shade ramadas in the park, funded other park improvements and work closely with the town to ensure that the dog park is safe and user-friendly.
One of the town’s most, popular amenities, the dog park features three acres of fenced grass sectioned off in to two groups. Dog owners can let their dogs run free in either of the two sides. One side is for small dogs; the other is for larger dogs.
Morton “Mitch” Mitchell, his wife and a few friends thought it would be a good idea to have a designated place for people to walk their dogs. Soon after, Desert Vista Park opened, and the dog park was part of the community in earnest.
While Desert Vista Park is celebrating its 20th year in 2020, ADOG is planning a big celebration for next year called “Woofapalooza.”
The COVID-19 virus curtailed having the event this year, and ADOG members are working on details to mark the occasion. A date has not been set, but they are hopeful the celebration can happen in the spring of 2021.
The dog park is open now with coronavirus restrictions. Dog handlers must wear face coverings in the park and maintain social distancing with a minimum of six feet between people at all times.
Hand washing or sanitizing should be done after opening or closing gates or touching other surfaces handled by others. People should not pet other dogs unless the owner gives permission. If people are not feeling well, they should not go to the park.
Other general rules for using the dog park include dogs must wear a visible and current license; dog waste must be removed and disposed of properly; aggressive dog behavior is not permitted; gates must be kept closed at all times; dog handlers must be within the facility and supervise their dogs at all times; dog handlers must carry a standard, six-foot leash while at the park; female dogs in heat are not permitted in the park; damage done in the park must be repaired by the dog handler; children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult; dogs must be leashed until completely inside the park. Dog handlers who do not comply with the rules can be asked to leave or be cited if appropriate.
ADOG board members include President Denise Dunning Rickets; Vice President Bill Hindman; and Tracey Springstead, Michelle Webb, Rick Brown and Jonas Levine.
For more information about the dog park visit fh.az.gov or ADOG, adogfh.org.