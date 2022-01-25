Shade structures are being installed at Fountain Hills dog park at Desert Vista Park.
The dog park will be closed through Friday, Jan. 28, and will reopen Saturday, Jan. 29.
The shade structures are a combined effort of ADOG and The Town of Fountain Hills. ADOG received a large donation, enabling the club to donate the shade structures to the Town.
The dog park is located at 11800 Desert Vista Drive. The off-leash facility is a three-acre fenced area that allows pet owners to let their dogs run free. The park is divided into two fenced areas, one for larger dogs, and the other for small dogs.
The dog park is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.