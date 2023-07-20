“Drink more water.”
Dr. Scott Schleifer, with Fountain Hills Medical Center (FHMC), said his number-one tip for staying healthy through the summer is simple: Hydrate.
According to the Maricopa County Health Department, 12 people have died from issues likely connected to heat as of mid-July, and that doesn’t include the 55 deaths around the county that are still under investigation. Add to that the large number of folks visiting medical centers daily with other heat-related illnesses, and Dr. Schleifer said it’s important to remind everyone of the simplest way to stay safe during Arizona’s hottest months.
“The easiest thing to say is ‘drink more water,’ though some people can get into trouble if they drink too much water,” Schleifer said. “The rule of thumb is that you want to drink about 48 to 64 ounces of water per day, especially if you’re going to be active or outside in the heat.”
When it comes to managing one’s hydration health, Schleifer said the easiest identifier is to keep an eye on one’s urine.
“I know it may sound a little weird, and people maybe don’t want to talk about it, but it’s important,” Schleifer said. “You want your urine to be clear with a little bit of a yellow tinge to it. If it starts getting too dark or especially going toward brown, you’re already behind on your fluid intake.”
While facilities like FHMC see a summer uptick in heat-related illnesses, Dr. Schleifer said 2023 has been “par for the course” locally.
“The heat-related issues are multifactorial out here,” he said.
Dr. Schleifer said individuals may decide to go out on a hike and, even though they think they are preparing properly, their bodies just aren’t ready for those kinds of activities in, say, 110-degree weather. And in areas like Fountain Hills where the senior population is higher, FHMC is more likely to see heat-related illnesses compounded by medications.
“Certain blood pressure medicines or similar medications can interfere with your body’s heart rate or ability to sweat, for instance,” Dr. Schleifer continued. “In those cases, it can be more difficult for your body to acclimate or for you to even know you are dehydrated…Medication and age can definitely have an impact on heat-related issues.”
Dr. Schleifer said the main symptom individuals are reporting to FHMC this summer is dizziness. And while dizziness can be a sign of issues great and small, it’s most frequently tied to dehydration this time of year. Nausea is another big indicator of dehydration, as is blurred vision.
“I think most people try to do the right thing but, in all honesty, it’s really hard to get anyone to drink 48 to 64 ounces of water a day,” Dr. Schleifer said. “People need to know their bodies and know their limits, especially while out in the heat…If you’re in the heat, just drink water as much as possible.”
Despite best efforts, however, some folks will inevitably fall victim to heat-related illnesses. According to Dr. Schleifer, anyone experiencing dizziness, nausea and the like should do the cautious thing and get checked out by a medical professional.
“Like I said, any time you’re feeling dehydrated, you’re already behind,” he continued. “And it can create a whole cascade of events. Say you’re feeling nauseous and you try to force fluids, now you run the risk of vomiting and not being able to keep any fluids down. If you experience dizziness, you may fall and injure yourself, for instance.
“Anytime you feel dehydrated, it’s best to come in and get checked out. It’s easy for us to give you a liter of fluids and get you healthy. We can also check your kidney function, sodium, potassium, chloride and in a matter of minutes determine your level of dehydration and make sure you’re taken care of.”
