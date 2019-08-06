The Distinguished Flying Cross license plate will be available next year to all eligible Arizona DFC recipients and their family in accordance with Arizona eligibility requirements.
On July 16, Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law a bill, sponsored by State Rep. John Kavanagh, that authorizes the Department of Transportation to provide special license plates for Distinguished Flying Cross honorees.
The Distinguished Flying Cross is a military decoration awarded to persons who have displayed heroism or extraordinary achievement in aerial flight.
The fee collected for the special plates will be deposited into a veterans’ donation fund which supports grants to help veterans and their families.
The ceremony capped off two years of work by Tom McNamara of Fountain Hills, working with Kavanagh.
In recognition of Kavanagh’s sponsorship of HR 2589, McNamara presented Kavanagh with a plaque expressing the society’s appreciation.
Members of the Tucson and Phoenix Chapters of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society attended the ceremony.