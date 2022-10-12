At its Oct. 4 regular session, the Town Council approved the site plan and design elements for the proposed International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) planned for Fountain Hills.
IDSDC President Joe Bill said he is thrilled they have brought the project to this stage. He provided background, saying the first stage was getting the Town’s cooperation with an update of the lighting regulations in the Zoning Ordinance to maintain dark skies over Fountain Hills. With that completed in November 2016 they received approval to seek designation as an International Dark Sky Community through the International Dark Sky Association. That designation, making Fountain Hills just the 17th community in the world with such designation, became official in January of 2018.
The plan for the IDSDC was approved in November of 2018, and the group set out to find the appropriate site in Fountain Hills.
“The search always circled back to the Centennial Circle,” Bill said.
The location of the building will be along the south edge of the circle with the adjacent L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center and Library building to the west.
Swaback Architects – Planners are on board as the designer for the center and McCarthy Building is the contractor. Bill introduced representatives for each of those entities at the meeting.
Bill also explained the components of the proposed facility which is to include a dark sky observatory with a 24-inch telescope, the largest in the Phoenix area, a planetarium, inspiration theater, exhibit hall and emersion zone. A new component has been added with the Einstein Exploration station for the study of the physics of light.
Councilman David Spelich asked about the projected cost of the center, which is being privately funded. Bill said the current projection is $25 million to include a period of operations costs to avoid having a completed center with no funds to operate. This number is subject to change before construction begins.
Spelich also asked about the fundraising progress and Bill stated they are about one-third of the way.
“What can we do to help?” Spelich asked.
“This is a great facility we just need to show it to the right people,” Bill said.
Spelich asked about reaching out to high-tech billionaires for support.
Bill explained they have thought about that and are reaching out. He also said most of the very rich are very difficult to make contact. It works best if the IDSDC can reach out through someone who knows someone, Bill said. Preferably with Arizona contracts.
There is no projection at this time as to when they might be able to put a shovel in the ground.
In his staff report to the council, Development Services Director John Wesley said council action on the site plan and design is the first step in the approval process for construction of the project. He said staff found no significant issues with the submitted plans. With the approval staff will continue to work out site plan details and stamp the final plans as approved.
Wesley said that with the approval of the site plan, the applicant could submit construction drawings for building permit approval. That has not yet been done. Prior to issuing a building permit the council will need to approve a lease for the property.
Also, the relocation of the Community Garden needs to be finalized. The Community Garden Board has prepared its own design for the relocation plan and is ready to have that move forward. Garden Manager Rita Applegate told The Times they are ready to stand aside and leave the relocation project in the hands of the IDSDC. She said a contractor still needs to be found for the garden work.
Bill said the IDSDC is committed to pay the costs of the relocation to keep the Garden in roughly the same location.
Applegate said they will not lose any garden beds through the relocation and in fact the plan improves access for equipment. The Community Garden Kitchen is also to be relocated.