At its Oct. 4 regular session, the Town Council approved the site plan and design elements for the proposed International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) planned for Fountain Hills.

IDSDC President Joe Bill said he is thrilled they have brought the project to this stage. He provided background, saying the first stage was getting the Town’s cooperation with an update of the lighting regulations in the Zoning Ordinance to maintain dark skies over Fountain Hills. With that completed in November 2016 they received approval to seek designation as an International Dark Sky Community through the International Dark Sky Association. That designation, making Fountain Hills just the 17th community in the world with such designation, became official in January of 2018.