The International Dark Sky Discovery Center planned for Fountain Hills has received a significant boost in funding as the Arizona State budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes another $10 million to support the project.
The budget plan has been approved by both houses of the State Legislature and was signed by Governor Katie Hobbs late last week.
This brings the total fundraising for the project to $18.5 million of the roughly $25 million estimated project cost. This includes two previous allocations from the state totaling $4 million.
“This moves the project much closer to the excitement of putting a shovel in the ground for this amazing educational facility,” IDSDC President Joe Bill said.
Bill added that much of the credit for the substantial support from the state goes to State Senator John Kavanagh, a Fountain Hills resident.
“We are so appreciative of the support from the state and the efforts of Senator John Kavanagh,” Bill said. “The state allocation brings the fundraising finish line into view and serves as a catalyst for the $6M to $8M in private donations that is needed to bring this amazing educational facility to life."
“The International Dark Sky Discovery Center will be a STEM centerpiece for educating people about the space sciences and the importance of dark skies to humans, plants, and animals,” Kavanagh said.
The support of the state is not only reflected in this budget allocation but in statements by officials.
“With its STEM education focus and a mission consistent with the Smithsonian’s Lights Out exhibit, the International Dark Sky Discovery Center will serve as a symbol that our state leads the way in protecting our starlit skies for future generations,” Governor Hobbs said in a statement.
Lisa Urias, executive director, Arizona Office of Tourism, also highlighted the benefits.
“Dark skies are an increasingly important part of Arizona’s tourism offerings and Fountain Hills admirably represents our state’s dedication to astronomical research, discovery, and stargazing culture at the Smithsonian,” Urias said. “We’re excited to continue welcoming visitors inspired by this amazing exhibit to experience all our state – and night skies – have to offer.”
The Town of Fountain Hills was designated as a Dark Sky Community by the International Dark Sky Association in 2016. At that time it was just the 17th such designation in the world. Based on that designation the IDSDC is privately raising capital to construct an approximately 15,000-square-foot, non-profit facility that will be an international attraction benefiting the entire State of Arizona.
Once constructed, IDSDC will feature four distinct educational attractions including a Dark Sky Observatory, Hyperspace Planetarium, Inspiration Theater and an Immersion Zone with interactive exhibits.
The observatory’s capabilities for astrophotography and research have already attracted the interest of university leadership.
Arizona State University has expressed interest in developing a collaborative relationship with the IDSDC, and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council describes it as a unique regional asset, providing an incredible platform for STEM education and workforce development.
Bill is quick to point out that there is still work to be done to reach the point of breaking ground.
“While state support is greatly appreciated, we are also thankful for the support from private donors,” Bill said.
He noted that two major pledges have been made including one for $1 million and the other for $250,000.
The number of Launch Crew donors is now 241 and continues to grow. Those include 11 Mission Controllers, $5,000 or more;
49 Launch Crew Founders, $1,000-4,999; 33 Launch Crew Patrons, $500–999; and 148 Launch Crew Sponsors, $100–499.
Launch Crew donors will be recognized in a special section of the donor wall in the IDSDC for their early support.
Bill also notes there is strong support from individuals outside the area. There is statewide, national and even international support. Seven donors are from Arizona cities outside of Fountain Hills. Nine are from other states. And one is from outside the U.S.
The proposed site for the IDSDC is located in Fountain Hills within the town’s civic center complex, between the library and community garden.
Those interested in more information or donating to the IDSDC should visit DarkSkyCenter.org.