With the new budget for 2022/2023, the State of Arizona has contributed another $2.5 million for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) planned for Fountain Hills.
IDSDC President Joe Bill announced the contribution with the IDSDC newsletter earlier this month.
“We are appreciative of Representative John Kavanagh’s efforts to help bring the IDSDC to life by getting $2.5 million into this year’s Arizona state budget,” Bill said. “Just like many leaders in our state – Senators Kelly and Sinema, Congressman Schweikert, Governor Ducey, ASU President Dr. Michael Crow and many others – John understands the benefits that the IDSDC will bring to Fountain Hills, his district, Maricopa County, and the entire state. He communicated that understanding to his legislative colleagues and gained support for our unique, science-based educational facility.
“Our entire board and thousands of followers are grateful for his efforts.”
This is second consecutive fiscal year that funding for the IDSDC has been included in the State Budget.
Bill also announced that the project has received more than 150 private donations. This includes two major pledges of $1 million and $250,000.
He said there are also many “Launch Crew” members who have sent the project soaring. Those include nine “Mission Controllers” at $5,000 or more; 34 “Launch Crew Founders” at between $1,000 and $4,999; 18 “Launch Crew Patrons” at $500 to $999; and 94 “Launch Crew Sponsors” between $100 and $499.
“We are so grateful for the donations and pledges that have gotten us to a very exciting phase of this project,” Bill said. “The facility is truly taking shape and our entire dedicated Board is working hard to bring an amazing international centerpiece to Fountain Hills.”
The Launch Crew donors will be recognized in a special section of the donor wall in the IDSDC for their early support.
“Worth pointing out is the statewide, national and even international support that we have,” Bill said. “Seven donors are from Arizona cities outside of Fountain Hills. Nine are from other states, and one is from outside the U.S.”
The combination of public and private donations and pledges brings the total to $8.5 million for the $25 million project.
Bill said that with 20 contractors, subcontractors, and consultants engaged, the design pace is intense at this time.
“Many decisions are made each week,” he said. “For instance, (the) number of projectors for the planetarium; type of flooring, walls, and ceilings in each area; A/V systems; landscaping; plumbing needs for catering kitchen; etc.
“All the decisions require a balance between what’s ideal and what’s affordable. And if we add an expense in one area, where can we reduce the cost somewhere else? Of course, anyone who has a background in building construction will recognize that this is the way it always works.”
Anyone who might have an interest in contributing to a specific aspect of the project may visit darkskycenter.org and click “Donate” for a listing of directed gifts and pledges. Launch Crew donations are also being accepted.