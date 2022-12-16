With Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, what better excuse to grab some fresh food, shop for unique culinary items and find the perfect gift for a friend and loved one? The Fountain Hills Farmers’ Market and Art on the Avenue is every Wednesday in Fountain Hills on the Avenue of the Fountains.
Every Wednesday through April 12, the Farmers’ Market and Art on the Avenue features more than 60 vendors, including some of the more popular Valley and local favorites. Art on the Avenue is an opportunity to allow Valley artists to share and promote their one-of-a-kind pieces in the unique outdoor gallery of the Avenue of the Fountains.
The Farmers’ Market features some of the most popular Valley vendors, including McClendon’s Select. They are the most prominent Certified Organic Farmer in Arizona. Committed vendors include Noble Bread, The Tamale Store, Vegan Grilled Cheese, Batchelor Pad BBQ, Good Living Greens Urban Market, Sweet Trend Macarons, Perks Soaps, Valley Keto, Betty Boo Bakery, Big Reds Hot Sauce, Capital Farms, Desert Willow Botanicals, Earth Sugar, Lofi Eats, Bad Dog Salsa, Mr. MoMo Food Truck, Beignets & Coffee Shack, Low Carb Kitchen, North Star Halibut, Prickly Pear Tea, and more favorite sellers.
The Farmers’ Market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Art on the Avenue is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.