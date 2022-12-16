With Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, what better excuse to grab some fresh food, shop for unique culinary items and find the perfect gift for a friend and loved one? The Fountain Hills Farmers’ Market and Art on the Avenue is every Wednesday in Fountain Hills on the Avenue of the Fountains.

Every Wednesday through April 12, the Farmers’ Market and Art on the Avenue features more than 60 vendors, including some of the more popular Valley and local favorites. Art on the Avenue is an opportunity to allow Valley artists to share and promote their one-of-a-kind pieces in the unique outdoor gallery of the Avenue of the Fountains.