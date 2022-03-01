Disc golf players from around the world are in town for the Memorial Championship. Hundreds of competitors are taking part in this year’s event, with activities kicking off Wednesday, March 2.
Pool play will take place at Fountain Park and Vista Del Camino Park in Scottsdale throughout the next several days, with final rounds hosted out of Vista Del Camino Park on Sunday, March 6. Fountain Park visitors are encouraged to drop by and enjoy the competition while keeping an eye out for flying discs and detours through certain areas of the park. For more information, visit memorialchampionship.com.