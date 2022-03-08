Delina DiSanto has announced her campaign for Congress against David Schweikert in Arizona’s 1st Congressional district. DiSanto, a Registered Nurse and small business owner, was the 2020 Democratic nominee for Congress against Paul Gosar. Recent congressional redistricting moved her home into the Schweikert district.
“I was running against Paul Gosar because he’s an election-denying, insurrection-embracing, Proud-Boy-coddling extremist who has no business representing anyone in the United States Congress,” said DiSanto. “David Schweikert is a chip off the same crazy block. I’m running to represent my community, not the few extremists who are more concerned with self-service than public service.”
Though she began this campaign by running against Paul Gosar, DiSanto said her campaign has never been about one man but about the community he’s failed to represent.
“Schweikert is just as guilty on that count,” DiSanto said. She notes that Congressman Schweikert’s voting record is almost identical to Gosar’s, adding “he has been quieter about it and attracted less attention for his extremism.”
That is something DiSanto is looking to change. Whether it’s about protecting democracy, climate, healthcare or a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions, DiSanto said she brings a powerful voice to the race.
“I live and work in this district. This is my home, and this is my community. I'm running because everything is on the line,” said DiSanto. “We have to reclaim our Constitution from the people who want to tear down America, and that starts right here in District 1.
“I believe the cure for David Schweikert is sunlight on his voting record and maybe a little bleach. I look forward to working hard and winning this seat in November.”
DiSanto said she recently returned to serving as a registered nurse to help her local hospital deal with the tide of COVID-related cases. She was the Democratic nominee against Congressman Paul Gosar in 2020 and Delina and her husband, Dave, own a construction company, DiSanto Builders. They are "empty nesters," with two children, David and Dakota, who also reside in Arizona.